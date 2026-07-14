Proposed agreement would put Green Bay Airport under private management

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a proposed agreement that would place Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport under the operation of Vantage Group Services LLC, a private airport management company.

According to a resolution added to the agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting, county leaders and the airport oversight committee believe the airport should move “to the next level” while continuing to operate without relying on property tax funding.

Under the proposed agreement, Vantage would manage the airport on behalf of Brown County.

The agreement would also eliminate two airport leadership positions: marketing and communications manager and assistant airport director.

The airport director position would remain, but its annual salary would be reduced to $1.

The county could temporarily extend those positions through Oct. 16, 2026, during the transition period and continue paying their current salaries during that time.

Vantage also agreed to interview affected county employees for possible jobs with the company.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Pine Room at the Central Library on Pine Street