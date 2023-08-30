Problem intersections: Why some Green Bay roads have more crashes than others

Green Bay Police data shows the city of Green Bay sees hundreds of crashes every month, and some intersections are more vulnerable than others

Commander Kevin Warych said the intersections most vulnerable to crashes are the busier ones, including Main and Mason, Ashland and Walnut, or other roundabouts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police data shows the city of Green Bay sees hundreds of crashes every month, and some intersections are more vulnerable than others.

The signs and signals show drivers to take their time on the roads.

But it can just take just one person to make the intersections a problem.

"There's too many reckless drivers nowadays," Jennifer Binish of Green Bay said. "They don't care."

Binish said she walks and drives around the area of Main and Mason in Green Bay quite often.

"This past Sunday, I walked this area, and I seen a more police presence than normal," Binish said.

Commander Kevin Warych said the intersections most vulnerable to crashes are the busier ones, including Main and Mason, Ashland and Walnut, or other roundabouts. He said the causes for these crashes are speeding, reckless driving or inattentive driving.

"The most important takeaway is that most of these crashes are preventable," Warych said.

Every month, the police department posts a traffic safety plan to its website. It provides traffic stop and crash data for that month.

Data shows there were 211 crashes in July, and the crash heat map shows the I-41 and West Mason Street roundabout was a hotspot for crashes.

Warych said the department deploys officers to these intersections every week.

"Traffic is our number one complaint citywide," Warych said.

And he said the most important thing the police want is safety.

"If we can prevent these crashes from occurring, either through education or awareness, that really helps us in the long-term goal," he said.

With school right around the corner for many students, police are reminding drivers to slow down and be conscious of their surroundings.