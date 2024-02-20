Preble High School has a new varsity football head coach

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Preble Hornets have a new coach at the helm.

The Green Bay Area Public School District announced Tuesday that Mark Jonas has been named as the team's new varsity football head coach.

GBAPS said in a news release Jonas served as head coach at Ashwaubenon, Kaukauna, Southern Door, and Oconomowoc before being inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2022. Jonas started as an assistant coach in Reedsville. He won two titles as a coach with Hilbert in 1994 and 1996. Jonas was an assistant for five years and head coach for six at Hilbert.

“Mark brings a tremendous amount of experience along with a great deal of energy to the position”, Preble Director of Athletics Dan Retzki said in the release. “His experience in the conference will allow him to hit the ground running as he develops his staff and focuses on our out-of-season training.”

According to the District, Preble High School's football program began in 1955. The Hornets have won 14 conference titles overall.

The Hornets' last playoff appearance was in 2019. Preble advanced to the second round before losing to Bay Port, according to the WisSports Network.