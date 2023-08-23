Preble High School football team playing first game on new turf field soon

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Preble High School's football and soccer teams are soon going to be playing on a new field.

Crews are currently in the process of putting in turf at Preble's stadium.

It's part of a renovation project that Athletic Director Dan Retzki said includes additional seating, bathrooms, a new concession stand, and a storage building with a team room.

"I think the excitement has been brewing," Retzki said. "Our athletes, parents, our community has been coming by. A lot of good feedback."

The project is part of a more than $92 million referendum that voters passed in November last year.

Retzki said the football team's first game on the new field will be on Sept. 15.

"We haven't had to adjust our schedules too bad," Retzki said. "Our soccer kind of had to do some adjustments away just because their number of games is longer."

Retzki said the facility is being expanded so that the soccer team can host playoff games.