Port of Green Bay welcomes first ship of 2026 season, contest winner announced

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Port of Green Bay officially launched its 2026 shipping season Monday with the arrival of the Algocanada, a petroleum carrier that docked at 10:42 a.m. March 23.

The Algocanada, measuring 129.84 meters in length, 19.8 meters in width and 9.95 meters in depth, has a capacity of 11,453 tons. Its arrival marked the start of the shipping season about a week later than in 2025.

“Once again, a new shipping season has kicked off, only about a week later than the season began in 2025,” Port Director Dean Haen said. “This timely start has us eagerly looking ahead at what the 2026 season will hold.”

The ship’s arrival also concluded the Port’s annual First Ship Contest, sponsored by Discover Green Bay. This year’s winner, Chad Peters of Sagola, Mich., guessed the first ship would arrive at 11:45 a.m. on March 23 — just about an hour off the actual arrival time.

Peters will receive a prize package that includes a one-night stay at the historic Hotel Northland, a Port swag bag, a 200th Anniversary Brown County Monopoly game, four tickets to N.E.W. museums and dinner for two at The Depot.

“Congratulations to Peters, and a huge thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest,” Haen said. “Thanks for your continued support of the Port of Green Bay and here’s to another successful shipping season.”

For ship-watchers — the Fox River Trail, Green Bay Metro Boat Launch and other areas along the Lower Fox River offer popular viewing spots. Port security regulations prohibit public access to port property. Information on upcoming vessel arrivals is available on the Port of Green Bay website and Facebook page.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.