Port of Green Bay shipping season starts earlier than usual

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Port of Green Bay's shipping season has started sooner than expected.

Port Director Dean Haen said the first ship of the season — the Margaret with Tug Albert — arrived in the Port Sunday after 10:30 a.m. The ship arrived with petroleum products being delivered to U.S. Venture.

Haen said this was the earliest Port opening in his 25 years here.

"With it officially underway, we’re looking forward to another great year for Great Lakes commerce! The big ships entering the Port of Green Bay provide economic stability for our region, along with plenty of enjoyment for ship watchers in the area!”