Porlier Pier in Green Bay being removed, city working on replacement options

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Porlier Pier in Green Bay has been closed for several months.

Now, the city is saying it's time for it to go.

"It's kind of sad because I don't go on the pier that much anymore, but then I walk by, I've always seen like families, and kids, whenever [ I ] go out to the pier," Green Bay resident Debbie August said.

The pier, located adjacent to the Fox River Trail, has been deemed unsafe, and now has a fence blocking its entrance.

"Got to get rid of what's unsafe before something bad happens," August said.

Back in September, a Menominee County, Michigan, engineering firm — AKRO Engineering & Design, PLLC, found that the structure was in poor condition.

During its previous meeting, Green Bay's Common Council approved the removal of the nearly 150-year-old pier

"We have to be at peace with decisions that are sometimes difficult and challenging, but you're able to make them in an informed way," District Nine alderperson Brian Johnson said. "And so, we received some additional information from our engineering firm (that) demonstrates that it would be cost-prohibitive to salvage that structure."

The same engineering firm came back with three options:

A new pier that replicates the original

A smaller, more modernized structure

A small fishing shoreline platform

An identical-looking pier would cost the most, with estimates coming in at around $1.6 million.

"I think this is the perfect opportunity for us as a council to really explore how we access our waterfront," Johnson said. "And then we're going to come up with a broader plan that engages community input."

August says she prefers a replica but is OK with a pier of some kind.

"Even if it's smaller, it would be nice just to have something here," said August.

Porlier Pier was originally built as a railroad bridge but was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.