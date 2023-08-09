Popular metal band Metallica partners with NWTC for scholarship investments

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The popular heavy metal band, Metallica, is investing $100,000 in scholarships for Northeast Wisconsin Technical College students looking to pursue high-wage careers, according to a news release from the institution.

NWTC is the third college in Wisconsin that is partnering with the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which was created through Metallica's philanthropic foundation. MSI is partners with 42 colleges around the country.

The goal of the MSI is to support students wanting to go into skilled careers that have workforce shortages, according to the release.

Up to 100 NWTC students are eligible to each receive a $1,000 scholarship towards academic programs in health sciences, human services, construction, manufacturing, and transportation, the release said.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results," Lars Ulrich of Metallica said in the release. "Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program."

"NWTC is honored to be a part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative and join this collaborative partnership to transform, strengthen, and inspire lives through higher education,” NWTC Director of Foundation Crystal Harrison said in a statement. "This generous contribution paves the way for our students to explore high-paying, in-demand careers that will positively impact their lives and community. This is more than just a donation, it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”

For those NWTC students interested in applying for the Metallica Scholars scholarship, click HERE.