Police: Two hurt in Edgewood Drive attack, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Two people were injured in an attack with an edged weapon early Monday on the east side of Green Bay, police said.

Officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Edgewood Drive and found a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with cut wounds, according to the Green Bay Police Department. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect, a 29-year-old man known to the victims, left the scene before officers arrived. He was taken into custody about 8:35 a.m. during a traffic stop, questioned, and booked into the Brown County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities said no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #26-218095. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), online at 432stop.com, or via the “P3 Tips” app.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A weapons call with injuries on Edgewood Drive Monday morning prompted a police presence on the east side of Green Bay, according to authorities.

Police say officers responded to the area due to a reported weapons incident with injuries.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be shared soon, police said.

Stay with NBC 26 for updates.

