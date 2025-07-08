Police searching for woman who allegedly carjacked Prevea Health van with knife outside hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Keshena woman with a large knife allegedly carjacked and stole a Prevea Health shuttle van at a west side Green Bay hospital Tuesday morning, according to Green Bay Police.

The PD said it is now searching for 46-year-old Jerilyn Soto, who officers said they believe stole the van and then drove it outside the Green Bay area.

The incident happened Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center around 7:40 a.m.

A Prevea Health employee then told police that "while he was working, he was approached by a woman with a large knife who ordered him to exit the vehicle."

The van is a 2022 Chrysler Pacific with Wisconsin license plate #35729AFT. The van displays “Prevea Health Patient Shuttle” on the side, and includes the phone number of 615-0985.

Green Bay Police say they are working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to locate Soto and the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported, but police say Soto is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees her or the van is asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach her.