Police searching for man who fled pursuit in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Police in Green Bay are searching for a man who took off during a traffic stop on the city's east side Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for Jayveionn Williams, 20, of Ashwaubenon. They say he is wanted on multiple warrants and faces a charge of child abuse causing great bodily harm. They also say he is known to have a violent history.

Officers say they found a vehicle being driven by Williams around 2:15 p.m. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Williams led police on a brief pursuit. The chase ended after Williams hit a curb, disabling the vehicle near University Avenue and Henry Street.

Williams then took off on foot, police say.

Police asked Brown County Emergency Management to issue a temporary shelter-in-place order in the area. That order was lifted around 4 p.m.

Police are continuing to search for Williams as of Sunday evening. He's described as a Black man that's about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Police have not yet provided a photo of Williams.

Williams is considered dangerous and the public is being urged not to approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case number #26-246666. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP(7867), online or through the P3 Tips app.