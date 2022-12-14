Police: Public in Green Bay asked to avoid South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 700 block of South Ridge Road area due to police surrounding a home.

Police are attempting to communicate with an individual inside a home, the incident is believed to be confined to one specific residence.

Due to a significant police presence, there is a closure of South Ridge Road from West Mason Street to Hickory Hill Drive, as well as Shirley Street between South Ridge Road and Neufeld Street.

Police are working closely with the Green Bay Area Public School District to take necessary action at Franklin Middle School and Notre Dame Academy.

Franklin Middle School released a statement that all students are safe and students will be let out of school on time.

No additional details have been released at this time.

