GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A large police presence has closed a section of Pine Street, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

The department says it was called out for a welfare check of a female, just after 5 p.m., on the 600 block of Pine Street. Officers remain on scene, as of 7:30 p.m.

Pine Street is closed from S. Quincy Street to N. Monroe Avenue.

Green Bay Police is asking for drivers to find a different route.