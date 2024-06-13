Watch Now
Police investigating crash in Green Bay that sent a child to the hospital

Posted at 8:17 PM, Jun 12, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Police report they are investigating a crash in the 200 block of Bellevue Street involving a pickup truck and a child on a bicycle, who was seriously injured.

According to a press release, officers were sent to the scene on Wednesday, June 12 just before 5:00 p.m.

Witnesses said that a girl was seen riding her bicycle when she entered the roadway and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No specific injuries have been reported at this time.

The crash has closed a portion of Bellevue Street at Deckner Avenue, Foeller Drive and Crooks Street. Drivers are asked to temporarily find alternate routes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200.

