GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are investigating an incident on the 1700 block of Western Avenue.

Police found a 30-year-old male dead inside a home just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, after reporting to the scene of a disturbance at a residence involving two people.

The police department said in a release that the scene remains active, but they do not believe the community is in any danger.

There was a deadly shooting on the same block on November 3.