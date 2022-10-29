Police give treat-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween weekend

GREEN BAY — Children and adults from all around Green Bay gathered in the parking lot at the Howe Community Center for the 7th annual Trunk or Treating event Friday.

Amanda Johnson is the director of the Howe Community Resource Center. She said that they decided to start this event to fill a gap in the community.

"We really wanted to find an economical way for families to have a controlled, fun experience if they choose not to do traditional trick-or-treating," said Johnson.

Johnson says that previous years have seen anywhere from 500 to nearly 1,000 children attending the event. This year, she says that the attendance was likely over 1,000 people.

The event featured over two dozen cars that represented different organizations and businesses from around the Green Bay metro area.

Each car featured decorations and candy. Many also had their own special theme.

The Green Bay Police Department was also on hand to give out candy. Craig Carlson is an officer with the Green Bay Police Department. He says there are a few recommendations the department has for those who will be trick-or-treating over the next several days.

"Nothing super baggy that they're going to trip on. We prefer face paint over masks so they can see better and some type of reflective tape, glow stick, or flashlight," said Carlson.

Carlson also said that traffic tends to be the biggest issue each year for children who are out trick-or-treating.