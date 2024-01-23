Police: Four injured in Green Bay crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police said four people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Green Bay.

Police said in a news release they got the call for the crash at the North Ashland Avenue and West Walnut Street intersection just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Both drivers and two pedestrians were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Police said the scene was cleared within the hour. Traffic is back open in the area.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash.