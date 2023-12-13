Police arrest three men following human trafficking sting operation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police said they arrested three men suspected of soliciting prostitution following a half-day sting operation Dec. 7 in Green Bay.

In a news release, the three men were cited for pandering, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Detectives rescued one woman, who is believed to be a victim, the release said.

“These are not easy cases," Capt. Jeff Brester said in the release. "Traffickers tend to target those with vulnerabilities, such as poverty, homelessness, or drug addiction and our detectives deserve credit for convictions. It’s continuous work to find those who are involved and gain the trust of victims that we’re here to help, so they don’t end up being part of a cycle."

Authorities said the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Awaken Wisconsin, a non-profit that raises awareness of human trafficking, assisted Green Bay Police in the operation.

Police said if you or suspect that someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you're asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.