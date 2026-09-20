Police arrest man who fled pursuit in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — UPDATE: Green Bay Police said the suspect, Jayveionn Williams, 20, of Ashwaubenon, was taken into custody Friday in Waupun.

Police said he will be transported to the Brown County Jail for booking.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police in Green Bay are searching for a man who took off during a traffic stop on the city's east side Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for Jayveionn Williams, 20, of Ashwaubenon. They say he is wanted on multiple warrants and faces a charge of child abuse causing great bodily harm. They also say he is known to have a violent history.

Officers say they found a vehicle being driven by Williams around 2:15 p.m. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Williams led police on a brief pursuit. The chase ended after Williams hit a curb, disabling the vehicle near University Avenue and Henry Street.

Williams then took off on foot, police say.

Police asked Brown County Emergency Management to issue a temporary shelter-in-place order in the area. That order was lifted around 4 p.m.

Police are continuing to search for Williams as of Sunday evening. He's described as a Black man that's about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Police have not yet provided a photo of Williams.

Williams is considered dangerous and the public is being urged not to approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case number #26-246666. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP(7867), online or through the P3 Tips app.