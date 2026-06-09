Plan to develop real estate across from Lambeau Field moves forward

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A plan to develop prime real estate at the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road is moving forward.

The developer is Tim Kuehn of Kuehn Ridge Holdings, who also owns nearby Margarita’s Restaurant. At a Green Bay Plan Commission meeting on Monday, the board voted unanimously to approve an amendment to Kuehn’s original plan, which was approved last year.

The initial planned unit development (PUD) allowed a commercial building and a mixed-use building on the parcel, which also included 1820 Frank St., with a separate PUD established at the corner of Thorndale and Frank streets for a residential development.

The approved changes remove the separate PUD for the residential development, as developers say negotiations between property owners have stalled.

The revised plan now moves to Green Bay’s Common Council for final approval.