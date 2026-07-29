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Pickup truck crashes into Green Bay home

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NBC 26
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A person was taken to a hospital after crashing a truck into a house on Green Bay’s west side, according to police.

A pickup truck crashed into a home just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N. Platten St. in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, received first aid on scene before being taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police say no one inside the home was injured, and the structure suffered minimal damage.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

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