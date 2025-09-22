Phoenix basketball games to be broadcast on tv32 for second year in a row

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Phoenix athletics department has announced a partnership for the second straight year with NBC 26 and tv32 that will bring six GB basketball games to the local network during the 2025-26 basketball campaign.

The Phoenix will have four men's basketball games and two women's basketball contests featured on Channel 32 in the Green Bay area. More information on tv32 can be found HERE. Phoenix fans with an ESPN+ subscription can stream the game from there as well. The Phoenix will join the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Wisconsin Herd, and local high school football games that also air on tv32.

WHERE TO WATCH

Over-the-Air (OTA) Broadcast – Channel 32.1 Spectrum – Channel 83 (SD) & Channel 1013 (HD) DIRECTV – Channel 32 DISH – Channel 32

"We're looking forward to connecting our local fans with a slate of Phoenix games this season," said Jaclyn Clark, General Manager NBC 26 and tv32. "This is a win for the team, athletes, and certainly for the fans who are looking for ways to follow all the action."

"We saw a ton of success in the first year with NBC26/tv32 in terms of branding, marketing and exposure in Northeast Wisconsin," Senior Associate AD Sean Daniels said. "The team over at NBC led by Jaclyn Clark and Ted Stefaniak have been great to work with and know how important Division I basketball is to this region. We are extremely excited to be bringing this partnership back for another year!"

The first game broadcast will be on Jan. 2 when the Phoenix welcome Cleveland State to town for a 6 p.m. showdown. The second women's game will be a primetime showdown between Green Bay and Wright State on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

The men will open the broadcast schedule with a Oct. 11 game against Bradley at 6 p.m., followed by Robert Morris on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., and Purdue Fort Wayne on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

FULL SCHEDULE

Women's Basketball

· Friday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. Cleveland State

· Thursday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. vs. Wright State

Men's Basketball

· Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. vs. Bradley (Exh.)

· Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. Robert Morris

· Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. vs. UC Santa Barbara

· Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

ABOUT NBC 26 AND tv32

NBC 26 (WGBA-TV) and TV 32 (WACY-TV) are the NBC local news affiliates and independent stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Since 1996, NBC 26 News has been a pillar in the local TV community of Northeast Wisconsin. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive news coverage and fostering strong connections with its viewers, NBC 26 works to provide reliable and insightful reporting.

ABOUT GREEN BAY ATHLETICS

Green Bay Phoenix Athletics supports 14 NCAA Division I varsity men's and women's sports, with 12 competing in the Horizon League. Entering their 44th year of Division I athletics, and serving as the only Division I school in the State of Wisconsin north of Madison, the Phoenix is "Northeast Wisconsin's Division I Team." The Phoenix has won 46 conference championships including 27 in women's basketball and four in men's basketball, and has made 27 total appearances in NCAA March Madness tournaments. Green Bay student-athletes excel in the classroom, earning above a 3.30 average GPA for the last 21 semesters, and give back to the region with over 2,000 total volunteer hours to various non-profits/and schools in the past year.

