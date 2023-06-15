Person accused of filming child in locker room at Green Bay West Side YMCA

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Greater Green Bay YMCA members were alerted via email on Wednesday of allegations about a child being filmed in a family locker room at the West Side location.

A statement from the Greater Green Bay YMCA's President & CEO, Sean Elliott writes,

We were recently notified that a now-former YMCA member has been suspected of filming a youth participant in our family locker room in April 2023 at the West Side YMCA. As soon as we learned of this situation, we terminated this person's membership and banned the member from all YMCA properties and events.



At the Greater Green Bay YMCA, the security, safety, and privacy of everyone who enters our doors remains paramount in all that we do. We have a series of measures in place to keep our Y community safe, including running daily screenings of all members against the National Sex Offender Registry and terminating all memberships that return positive.



Our hearts are with everyone impacted by this situation. That any member’s or staff’s privacy is violated is unacceptable—this is especially true for children. We will do everything in our ability to ensure nothing like this happens in the future.



The West Side location is working with the Brown County Sheriff's Office to support them during an investigation.

Elliott states the police and Greater Green Bay YMCA staff did a thorough search of the entire YMCA property to ensure there were no recording devices.

No devices were found and staff members confirmed this was an isolated, non-targeted incident. There is no danger to YMCA members, staff or the public.

Anyone with questions, or information that would be helpful to the Brown County Sheriff's Office investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or matthew.wilson@browncountywi.gov.