Pedestrian hit by service van in downtown Green Bay dies, police say

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police say a pedestrian who was hit by a service van in downtown Green Bay over the weekend has died.

Police say the crash happened on Friday night in the 1100 block of Main Street. Officers were called just after 11:15 for a pedestrian — a 29-year-old Eaton man — who was found lying in the road. Police say the pedestrian was hit by a service van while he was attempting to cross the street.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. Police say the man died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police say the van driver is employed by a service provider contracted by Green Bay Metro and is not a city employee.

Police say their investigation indicates neither the driver's speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash. They say the driver was cooperative with officers on the scene.

Police say they have not issued any citations.

Names have not been released.