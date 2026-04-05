Passerby alerts Green Bay residents to garage and vehicle fire

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A passerby alerted homeowners to a fire that destroyed a detached garage and a parked vehicle early April 5th in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Buchanan Street at 4:47 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the garage and an adjacent vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes, containing the fire to the garage and vehicle. High winds exposed surrounding power lines and a neighboring garage to heat and flames, but those areas sustained only minimal damage.

The homeowners safely evacuated their home after the passerby warned them. No residents were displaced, and there were no injuries to the public or firefighters. Crews remained on the scene for about 90 minutes to complete overhaul operations and ensure the fire was completely out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials estimate the damage at $100,000.

The fire department received assistance from the Brown County Communication Center, Wisconsin Public Service, and the Green Bay Police Department.

