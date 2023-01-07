Packers team up with Feeding America for more than one million meals

GREEN BAY — Despite the important game coming up on Sunday, the focus at Lambeau Field Friday night was on the kind of fields that feed Packers fans and people across Northeast Wisconsin.

Packers running back AJ Dillon and Packers Hall-of-Famer Mark Tauscher spoke about their inspiration to help with the cause. Dillon said it was his younger sister that actually brought the issue to his attention.

"I remember she had this presentation and she came to me and she calls me bubby and she's like bubby I want you to hear this, this is a really big deal," said Dillon.

Tauscher says he had a unique familiarity with providing food for others while growing up on a farm in Wisconsin.

"Being a farmer and understanding that whole process was something really important to me," said Tauscher.

He said outside of the farm he realized how important the job was and wanted to continue to build off of that.

"As you kind of get out there you know that you provide and you want to see that you provide for more people," said Tauscher

Tauscher says that his love for the family farm led him to learn more about organizations like Feeding America that try to solve hunger on a much larger scale.

"It's one thing if you're just getting milk for the neighbor up the street when you're on a farm, it's another thing when you can take all those resources and provide throughout a big distribution channel," said Tauscher.

The Dillon and Tauscher families have combined to provide more than 1.2 million meals locally.