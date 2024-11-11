Packers, Red Cross reach more than 15,000 blood donations made

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and the Red Cross have reached more than 15,000 blood donations made at the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drives.

The Packers say the milestone was achieved Monday at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the Lambeau Field campus, where a blood drive is happening until 7 p.m. Neighbors of all blood types are asked to make a donation. The Packers say the Red Cross needs to collect nearly 12,500 blood donations every day for patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the U.S.

The first community blood drive organized by the two organizations took place in 2009. Every year, the Packers and the Red Cross partner for blood drive events in May, August, and November.