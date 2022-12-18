Packers president imparts "pearls of wisdom" to UW-Green Bay graduates

GREEN BAY — Friends, family, and faculty packed Weidner Auditorium on Saturday, to celebrate the achievements of the record-breaking fall 2022 Class of the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

The university hosted two commencement ceremonies—one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 2:00 p.m.—to celebrate what it says is a record-breaking 550 students applying for fall graduation; 350 walked today.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the afternoon assembly. He talked at length about his career path and his late father Hugh, sharing several "pearls of wisdom" from his father that he said he believes helped him get to where he is now.

“He never thought he was particularly wise, although he was," Murphy said. "As I grew older, I realized I had been paying some attention to him, and that those pearls of wisdom, have helped guide me through life."

Murphy then passed those pearls he received from his father on to the new grads to help them in their journey.

“If you build bridges, keep your perspective and work hard, you will have a great journey and you will be amazed at what you will be able to do in your career and life," he said.

New graduate Courtney Rammer says she and her classmates aren't technically done with their course work yet.

“We do still have finals next week, which kind of sucks," Rammer said.

That hasn't stopped them making plans for their future, though.

“My next move is to move into education, to become a high school math teacher., said new graduate Dylan Mentzel, "[To] move into that is a dream come true.”

Although Mentzel's attention is now shifting to the future, he looks back fondly on his time at UW Green Bay.

“I’m forever grateful for this campus and everything they’ve provided for me.”

