Packers players, alumni and fans raise more than $32,000 for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Packers players, alumni and fans raised more than $32,000 for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season through multiple fundraising efforts.

The total includes $12,101 raised during three autograph signing events at local businesses featuring current Packers players. Warren Brinson, Kingsley Enagbare, John FitzPatrick, Rashan Gary, Isaiah McDuffie, Brandon McManus, Jordan Morgan, Luke Musgrave, Sean Rhyan, Barryn Sorrell, Daniel Whelan, Josh Whyle and Colby Wooden all participated in the signing events.

Packers alumnus Vonnie Holliday also contributed to the fundraising effort by representing the team in an NFC North bell ringing competition. Fans donated $673 to the Red Kettle Campaign in just one hour while Holliday rang bells.

Shawn Shanle/NBC 26

The Packers organization contributed a $20,000 donation to the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay through Amazon's "TNF for Good" initiative. Each NFL club selected a nonprofit recipient that tackles food insecurity in their communities to receive the funds.

The combined efforts brought the total donated to the Salvation Army to $32,774 during this holiday season.

All proceeds will support the Salvation Army's efforts in aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay. The 2025 Christmas Campaign runs through December 31.

Those wishing to donate can visit the virtual red kettle at sagreenbay.org or mail a check postmarked prior to the end of the year to 626 Union Court, Green Bay, WI 54303.

The fundraising efforts demonstrate the continued partnership between the Packers organization and the Green Bay community during the holiday season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.