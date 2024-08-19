Packers fans share excitement despite a preseason loss

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — I'm checking out Titletown during the Green Bay Packers preseason game against the Denver Broncos.



Despite being a preseason game, many Packers fans hit the streets of Titletown to support the team.

The Packers fell to the Broncos 27-2.

Multiple fans said the preseason games are very important especially with the talent on the Packers' roster.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The second preseason game has wrapped up with the Broncos defeating the Packers. Regardless, fans are happy to have the Packers back, even if the regular season hasn't quite started.

Larry Littoe, otherwise known as Legend Larry is excited for this packers season.

"Ah man, I was waiting for this! I was waiting for this." Littoe said. "It's all been positive. Defense, offense, they both make you say 'Wow!'. That's pretty rare and I'm thinking, yeah, we've got a chance."

His excitement is shared by lifelong Packers fan Tom Tomashek.

"Last year proved, at least the second half of last year proved that these young men are ready to play football,” Tomashek said. "Stay healthy, I think we're going to go a long ways this year."

Its that quality of the roster that makes this preseason so important for Tomashek.

"I think these guys, even if they're starters or not, have to prove themselves,” says Tomashek. “Otherwise, there's a guy right behind him that will take his position."

Both Tomashek and Littoe made sure to make their way to the streets of Titletown, much like many of these fans.

The preseason is also a warm-up for many of the business in the area, including Stadium View. Manager Julia Haupt says they can see up to 15,000 people throughout the season.

"It's truly all gas, no brakes. We go by that slogan because it's crazy,” Haupt says. “I would say the entire district around Lambeau is all gas, no brakes when it means Packers' season."

But regardless of what brought them out, Packers fans can't wait for Week One!

"Go pack go!”, said Haupt. “We're ready to see what Jordan Love has in store for us."

Now Titletown might not be quite as crowded as a normal regular season or post season game, but Packers fans still showed out to support their team.