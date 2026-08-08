Packers fans fill Lambeau Field for Family Night, bonded by love of the green and gold

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Packers fans packed Lambeau Field Friday for Family Night, united by a shared love of football — and, for some, bonds that go far beyond the game.

Hours before players hit the field, thousands of fans filled the stadium, many traveling from out of town to take part in the annual tradition.

Judy Shoffner made the trip from Michigan with her grandchildren, returning after a memorable first visit.

"We came for the Family Night last year for the first time, and we had a blast, so now it's just become a tradition," Shoffner said.

Earlier in the day, the family helped paint a Packers fence across from Lambeau Field — a fitting way to celebrate a special occasion.

"Today is Mia's birthday, so we just wanted to do something really special," stated Shoffner.

As practice time drew closer, the family joined fans at the stadium, soaking in the atmosphere.

"I can't really explain the feeling," said Shoffner. "It's just, for me, it's my happy place."

Family Fest kids' activities added to the excitement ahead of the evening's practice.

A potential rainout in the forecast kept fans hopeful they'd see the team take the field, but Shoffner said the day had already been a success regardless.

Watch part one of the broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Packers fans return to Lambeau for Family Night

For others, Family Night carried a deeper meaning — a chance to celebrate the chosen family formed through the green and gold.

It was the first Packers Family Night for Duda Costalina and Cheyenne Byington, a pair who formed a friendship two years ago through a Brown County mentorship program called PALS.

"It's a fun thing to do together, just coming to watch the game," said Costalina.

Costalina came to the United States from Brazil and said Cheyenne feels like family.

"I'm kind of like your old sister, right?" Costalina asked Byington, who agreed.

Watching the Packers' season together has been one highlight of the pair's time together, and Costalina said the bond has been deeply rewarding.

"It's really fulfilling to get to see her [Byington] grow and to get to see her journey and just be able to bond," said Costalina.

The duo is looking forward to more memories ahead.

"We're going to have a fun time together," Costalina exclaimed.

Watch the second part of the broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Packers fans fill Lambeau Field for Family Night, bonded by love of the green and gold

A passion for football also brought together fans Michael Mirkes and Charlie — though Charlie roots for the Seahawks.

"We agree to disagree on that one," joked Mirkes, "but he [Charlie] did pull up in the Packers gear today."

Matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mirkes and Charlie are looking forward to spending their first football season together

"As if we're like a big brother and a little brother, right?" Mirkes asked Charlie. Charlie nodded in reply.

For Charlie, the night was simple:

"I just want to be happy," Charlie said.

Fans across the stadium echoed a common sentiment: the best part of Family Night is the stadium packed with the Packers family, fans all cheering for the same team.