Oshkosh siblings represent U.S. on International Luge stage

Oshkosh siblings Elise and Mason Palecek are competing on the U.S. Luge Team, representing America in Europe’s World Cup circuit

Training on the only natural luge track in the U.S. located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the team embodies hard work and determination

Global competition highlights Europe’s luge tradition, with races held in Austria, Italy, and Romania, showcasing a world of opportunity for the U.S. athletes

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

OSHKOSH, WI — Elise and Mason Palecek, a brother-and-sister duo from Oshkosh, are making waves on the international luge scene as part of the United States Luge Team.

The pair will soon compete in Europe, representing not only their hometown but the entire country on the World Cup circuit.

“I never thought that we’d be doing something like this,” said Elise Palecek. “Going over to Europe and competing. I mean, Oshkosh has the Herd, but not much for sports like this. It’s kind of crazy.”

Her brother, Mason, spoke on what it means to represent Oshkosh, “It’s just really interesting to be a part of something much bigger than Oshkosh… like, the entire U.S.,” he said.

The team practices at the Upper Peninsula Luge Club in Negaunee, Michigan. It's the only natural luge track in the United States. According to U.S. Luge National Team Head Coach Keith Whitman, the team’s success is a testament to their dedication.

“They weren’t given a thing,” Whitman said. “They worked for it.”

The sport, though niche in the United States, is deeply rooted in European tradition. The team’s captain, Torrey Cookman, emphasized the importance of competing abroad.

“Over in Europe, natural luge tracks are like football fields here. Every village has one,” Cookman said. “There are a lot more competitors and tracks, so we go out there to train and compete for the season.”

The World Cup circuit primarily takes place in Austria and Italy, with some competitions in Romania. Weather conditions have made it difficult to host races in countries like Germany and Slovenia in recent years.

For Coach Whitman, representing the U.S. on the international stage is a proud moment for the entire team.

“I tell the young men and women, ‘If you look, you’re going to see them pointing at you, because there goes America,’” he said.

The Paleceks and their teammates are ready to face the challenge, proving that even a small city like Oshkosh can produce world-class athletes.

