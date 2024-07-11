One person hurt after an SUV gets hit by a train in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person is hurt after an SUV was hit by a train in Green Bay.

Police say officers got called Thursday morning at around 7:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of S. Ashland Ave. for an SUV that was hit by a train.

Police say their initial investigation indicates that the SUV failed to yield to the train and crossed onto the tracks when it was hit.

The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody was hurt on the train.

All roads are open.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-235730. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or use the "P3 Tips" app.