Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

One injured, one arrested in Green Bay shooting

Green Bay Police Logo - Blue Background
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police Logo - Blue Background
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 13:35:17-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 8, in the 1300 block of Harvey Street that caused serious injuries to a 19-year-old man.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly after 10:00 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound victim who had been transported by another party.

While conducting interviews of suspects, Green Bay Police arrested Miguel Lavariega, 19, from Green Bay.

Reportedly, Lavariega brought a .22 rifle to a residence to show the victim when it allegedly accidentally fired.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office charged Lavariega on Monday, April 10 with second-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further information has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-218365.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tyler_Job.jpg

Meet Green Bay Reporter Tyler Job