One injured in shooting on Day Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person is injured after shots were fired to a house on the corner of Day and Baird Streets in Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Day St. just after 10 p.m. of Sunday. Police say one victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and a house suffered damage as a result of gunfire.

Green Bay Police is now searching for suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-238718. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

If you have any digital evidence, please use this link to share it with the Green Bay Police Department https://greenbaypd-wi.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/daystreet or use the attached QR code.