One displaced after SUV crashes into Green Bay apartments

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person is displaced after an SUV crashed inside a first-floor apartment in Green Bay on the city's west side.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Western Avenue just after noon to a report of a vehicle vs. building incident.

When crews arrived on scene, officials say they found one SUV inside a first-floor apartment.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured and the resident inside the apartment was not home when the collision occurred.

Residents of the apartment building were evacuated until the building could be stabilized.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

The Green Bay Metro Fire Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to aid building beams to prevent any further building collapse.

Further details about the incident have not been released.