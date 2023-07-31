Watch Now
One displaced after SUV crashes into Green Bay apartments

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 31, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person is displaced after an SUV crashed inside a first-floor apartment in Green Bay on the city's west side.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Western Avenue just after noon to a report of a vehicle vs. building incident.

When crews arrived on scene, officials say they found one SUV inside a first-floor apartment.

Crews on scene to SUV vs Apartment Building call

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured and the resident inside the apartment was not home when the collision occurred.

Residents of the apartment building were evacuated until the building could be stabilized.

Crews on scene for SUV vs Apartment Building Call

The Green Bay Metro Fire Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to aid building beams to prevent any further building collapse.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

