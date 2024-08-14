NWTC and Metallica partner for second year providing scholarship grants

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the second straight year, the popular heavy metal band Metallica — through its All Within My Hands charity — and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College are teaming up to provide scholarship money to students looking for high-wage careers.

In a news release, NWTC says the Metallica Scholars Initiative is granting $50,000 in scholarships to the college. NWTC says students with qualifying financial need will receive up to $1,000 in scholarships towards programs in high demand, including manufacturing, health care, construction, transportation, human services, and IT.

“We are incredibly honored to be part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative once again and grateful to share this opportunity with our students,” NWTC president Kristin Raney said in the release. “Being named a Metallica Scholar means additional financial support for our students. It’s also a testament to our shared commitment to build a thriving workforce in high-wage, high-demand career fields. We are excited to continue this partnership and transform lives and our communities through higher education.”

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is in its sixth year. This year, MSI — in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges — is awarding its largest grant yet with $2.6 million donated to 60 colleges across the country.

The Metallica Scholars program supports three Wisconsin community colleges: NWTC, Milwaukee Area Technical College, and Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.

“When we launched the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it really spoke to me. A collective goal of breaking the stigma of trade skills," Metallica lead vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield said in the release. "Trade skills are vital to society, and what’s even more important is to support the many folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills. I am so proud - we all are - to see how this program is changing lives by providing much-needed resources to empower students, and it’s great that we’re able to make our biggest grant yet to support these students and the future workforce. We are reaching even further for year six of the Metallica Scholars Initiative. This year, our program will be in 60 schools in all 50 states! All thanks to your support.”

NWTC students can apply for the Metallica Scholars program now. More information can be found HERE.