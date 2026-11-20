GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Notre Dame Academy Tritons received a sendoff filled with cheers, tears and smiles Thursday as the high school football team heads back to Madison for another WIAA state championship.

This is the team's third consecutive state championship appearance.

Before leaving Green Bay, players marched through the halls of Notre Dame Academy as students and staff cheered them on.

“It’s definitely very exciting. It’s always a lot of fun,” one student said.

For students, the sendoff was about more than celebrating the football team. It was a chance for the school to rally together.

“Everybody comes together as a student body. It’s really cool,” said the student.

Parents later joined players in the gymnasium, where the team shared a moment of prayer and reflection before heading to Camp Randall Stadium.

Eric Witczak, a parent, said the memories and relationships the players have built will last well beyond Friday’s final score.

“Regardless of what happens, this is going to stick with them for the rest of their lives," said Witczak. "Just the bonds that they’ve created and the friendships."

For Tritons cornerback Quinn Blom, the team’s success feels like a victory for the larger Notre Dame community.

“Fighting for that community behind you, knowing that they have your support, it’s just amazing,” Blom expressed.

The trip to state also brings Blom’s experience full circle.

The last time the Tritons won a state championship, in 2015, Blom was one of the younger students looking up to the players.

“I remember them coming to my school and I just thought, ‘This is the Packers.’ Like, it was super cool,” Blom recalls.

Now, Blom and his teammates are the players those younger students are looking up to.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Tritons sent off to state with cheers, tears and smiles

Before leaving for Madison Thursday afternoon, the Tritons planned to visit their elementary schools as part of their sendoff.

Senior Richie Flanigan, who plays on the offensive and defensive lines, said he knows the experience is one he will look back on long after his playing days are over.

“I think I’ll be super grateful to be a part of a great team and have great people around me,” Flanigan mentioned.

Even if the Tritons don't leave Madison with a championship trophy, Flanigan said the season has already given him something bigger: a brotherhood of teammates and a community that cares.

“Having the community behind us, it means a lot more than just winning or losing,” said Flanigan.

Notre Dame Academy canceled classes Friday so students can travel to Madison to support the team.

The Tritons will face Monona Grove in the WIAA state championship at 1 p.m. Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.