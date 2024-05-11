Northeast Wisconsin meets the Northern Lights; a lifelong fan cannot wait

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — All eyes are on the skies as a spectacular light show rolls in.



The Northern Lights hit Green Bay on Friday evening.

Rodrigo Rosch is a lover of the skies and he says he's waited years for a night like tonight.

Rosch told me that this should be the most powerful the lights have been in Green Bay in a long time.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Rodrigo Rosch of Neville Museum's Astronomical Society is ready for the power of tonight's Northern Lights.

"It's something that hasn't happened for the past 15, 20 years,” Rosch said. “What I have seen before is nice, but I think this time is going to be better."

Growing up in Guatemala, Rodrigo never saw the Northern Lights until he moved to Canada.

"Well, the first time I couldn't recognize them,” Rosch said. “I thought it was some type of spotlight from a party or something.”

But now, he's hooked.

Rosch told me that the weather has to cooperate, but if visible, he says that he's waited years for an evening like this.

"It's just exciting, more,” says Rosch. “It makes you happier that you are seeing something that's not too common."

But he's sure of one thing, whatever he sees he knows it will be memorable.

"It's going to be something that I never see again,” Rosch said.

Rodrigo told me back at his house, his camera is already set up.