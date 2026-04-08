No charges for Green Bay Mayor in recording investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — No charges will be filed against the Green Bay mayor for audio recordings at city hall, according to a bipartisan review. The review included former Democrat Door County District Attorney Joan Korb and Republican Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

Toney said the review found that investigators could not prove any violations beyond a reasonable doubt in connection with the inquiry into Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

"Like many Wisconsinites, I exercised my right to vote in the April 7, 2026, spring election," Toney said. "I did so on Friday, April 3, using an absentee ballot drop box at the Town of Fond du Lac Town Hall. This announcement occurred after the April 7, 2026, elections to avoid any possible influence on local races in Brown County."

Toney also stressed that the investigation and its outcome were based on law and facts rather than partisan considerations.

Microphones were installed at the direction of Mayor Genrich in 2021 and 2022 at the Green Bay City Hall, with the advice of the city attorney, which, according to Toney, "complicates any prosecution."

The devices were removed after an order from Judge Marc Hammer in 2023.