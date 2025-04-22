NFL and Little Caesars to host community meal at Green Bay shelter during draft week

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The NFL and Little Caesars are teaming up to bring food, fun, and football to hundreds of Green Bay residents in need Tuesday evening.



300–400 guests will receive meals at the New Community Shelter in Green Bay

The event includes food, activities, and appearances by former Packers players

Aaron Jones, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Bubba Franks expected to attend

On Tuesday, April 22, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen® will roll into the New Community Shelter on 301 Mather St., where it’s expected to serve between 300 and 400 community members and families from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The event is part of a larger NFL Draft week community outreach effort and will include appearances by current and former NFL players, including longtime Packers running back Aaron Jones and Packers legends Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Bubba Franks.

New Community Shelter, which provides transitional housing and daily meals to those in need, runs a Community Meal Program that serves dinner every night of the year and lunch on weekends and holidays. Since it began, the program has served over 2 million meals.

The event is free for attendees. Football activities will be held alongside the meals donated to the community.