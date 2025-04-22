NFL and Little Caesars to host community meal at Green Bay shelter during draft week

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The NFL and Little Caesars are teaming up to bring food, fun, and football to hundreds of Green Bay residents in need Tuesday evening.
- 300–400 guests will receive meals at the New Community Shelter in Green Bay
- The event includes food, activities, and appearances by former Packers players
- Aaron Jones, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Bubba Franks expected to attend
On Tuesday, April 22, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen® will roll into the New Community Shelter on 301 Mather St., where it’s expected to serve between 300 and 400 community members and families from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The event is part of a larger NFL Draft week community outreach effort and will include appearances by current and former NFL players, including longtime Packers running back Aaron Jones and Packers legends Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Bubba Franks.
New Community Shelter, which provides transitional housing and daily meals to those in need, runs a Community Meal Program that serves dinner every night of the year and lunch on weekends and holidays. Since it began, the program has served over 2 million meals.
The event is free for attendees. Football activities will be held alongside the meals donated to the community.