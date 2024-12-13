Next Level Pickleball opens in Green Bay with Prevea partnership

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation, but with that popularity comes an uptick in injuries.

Fortunately, a new indoor pickleball court in Green Bay is partnering with doctors at Prevea to remind people how to protect themselves before picking up a paddle.

Next Level Pickleball recently opened its doors in Green Bay after setting up shop in Appleton.

Owners say it offers players of all levels an indoor experience, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

"So, really the indoor infrastructure was something that was needed," Next Level co-owner Mark Biesack said. "So, after opening a place in Appleton, we knew Green Bay was the next market we wanted to tackle."

Biesack says reaction from customers has already been tremendous, and they've only been open a week.

"They love the whole wall of demo paddles behind it," Biesack said. "They love that there's a whole bucket of balls that they don't have to bring their own balls, and just having a nice spacious indoor spot that you can come and play a sport that people fall in love with all summer and then have really nowhere to go in the winter, it's definitely something people are really excited about."

However, according to a recent study from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, bone fracture injuries related to the sport have increased 200% in the last 20 years.

Biesack and Prevea Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Dunker, both say there are simple steps to take to avoid getting hurt.

"A good idea is to always stretch and warm up. It's always good to know your limits," Dunker said. "It's OK to tell someone "good shot" and let a ball go versus diving on the ground after it."

"This is getting people who might not be super athletic or might not have a sports background, it's getting them into sports," Biesack said. "So, they might not have that background into warm-ups and cool-downs and just kind of sustaining that athletic lifestyle."

Biesack says he plans to partner with Prevea even more in the future to host health clinics on ways to protect yourself before playing pickleball.