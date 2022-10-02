NEW Zoo brings back Zoo Boo

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is once again partnering with North Shore Bank to host Zoo Boo throughout the month of October.

Celebrate the Halloween season from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Zoo Boo attendees can come as they are or in costume, all guests over the age of one will receive a bag of candy.

Guests can play games, ride the carousel, see the animals, find their way through the Happy Haunted Maze in the Children's Zoo, and take in the spooktacular decorations. Brave guests can test their nerves by walking through the haunted zoo zone.

A Spooky Skeleton Safari scavenger hunt will be available to play through the Photo Fun Safari app. Participants are asked to find the skeletons making mischief around the zoo by submitting photos of them through the app. Prizes can be won by finding them all.

The Photo Fun Safari app is available for both iPhone and Android and can be downloaded here.

A Public Pumpkin Carving Event will take place at the Zoo on October 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pines Shelter, off the north end of the New Zoo's main parking lot.

Pumpkin carving is free to attend, pizza and drinks will be provided by Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream.

Participants must bring their own pumpkins and pumpkin-carving tools to create their pumpkin masterpieces.

All pumpkins carved during the event will remain at the Zoo to be used as decorations for Zoo Boo.

Pre-registration for pumpkin carving is strongly encouraged and can be done at newzoo.org/event.

Tickets for Zoo Boo are just $15 each, kids under three are free.

Canopy Tour Combo Tickets will also be available. For $20 parties will be able to enjoy Zoo Boo and a walk through the new Neil Anderson Canopy Tour.

Tickets for Zoo Boo are available online at newzoo.org.

It is noted by New Zoo & Adventure Park that the Zoo will close at 2:00 p.m. on Zoo Boo dates for event preparations.