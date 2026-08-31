GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Area Public Schools (GBAPS) kicked off the new school year Monday with a focus on getting — and keeping — students in the classroom.

Superintendent Michael Hernandez welcomed students back to the classroom at Danz Elementary, as he celebrated his own first day of a school year in the school district.

"It's surreal," Hernandez said. "Just the first day is great."

Second grader Sophia captured the excitement of the day.

"I'm excited to play with a lot of new people, and I'm excited to see who they are," Sophia said. She hoped to make friends in all her classes.

This school year, Hernandez said a top priority for the district is ensuring students show up — and feel like they belong.

"My goal is to ensure that our students see themselves in our buildings. Then they're going to come to school every single day," Hernandez commented. "We need the first [day] to be the best."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

New school year starts with 'Infinite Possibilities' in Green Bay

In its five-year strategic plan, the district lays out goals to improve student outcomes, ensure students and families feel welcome at school and remove barriers to learning. Hernandez said none of that is possible without consistent attendance—and he plans to be present in the classroom himself.

"I say what I do and I do what I say. If I say it's important to be in schools, I should be in school myself," Hernandez said.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich was also in attendance Monday to reinforce the message.

"There's so many possibilities that our kids and families can tap into, but they really need to be in school in order to take advantage of those opportunities," the mayor remarked.

The attendance push aligns with the district's theme for the school year: "Infinite Possibilities."

"When you're here, anything's possible," said Hernandez.

With the exception of ninth-grade students, most 7th- through 12th-graders were not in the school buildings Monday, as they began the school year online. In-person instruction for those students starts September 1.