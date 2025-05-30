New park and boat launch opens in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A park and boat launch that has been in the works for a few years has opened to the public on Friday, according to Brown County Parks.

Officials announced that the H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park & Boat Launch is now open, although there is still some work to be done. An official grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The property, which was the home for a former supper club, was purchased by the county in 2020.

The new park and boat launch is located at 3265 Nicolet Dr. in Green Bay.