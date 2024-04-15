New orchards are starting to bloom at several local schools

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A new community orchard was installed Monday at East High School in Green Bay.

New Leaf Foods is on its second year of the New Leaf Community Orchards Project, which installs new orchards across the Green Bay Area School District.

Here's a list of schools that currently have orchards and are part of the program:



Chappell Elementary School

Edison Middle School

Lombardi Middle School

Red Smith K-8 School

Southwest High School

The orchards include apple, cherry, pear and plum trees.

A new orchard was also installed at Jackson Elementary School earlier in April. Two more places are expected to get orchards. They include Saint Anne's Church in De Pere and New Leaf Prep Academy in Green Bay.

"My name is Dante. I am a senior here at East," said Dauntae Leyva, Senior at Green Bay East.



"I've gotten to learn how to plan a tree for the first time I've learned how to propagate plans," said Communication Coordinator at New Leaf Foods, Braedon Richlen.

"A community orchard is an installation of trees that anybody in the community can come and pick from whenever they need to. New Leaf Foods started in 2012 as a co-op and then it kind of became its own organization. Today we install the second community this season we decided that Green Bay East," said Richlen.

"It helps students better understand plants how to grow plants how to take care of plants what plants need. With food prices going up people can garden for their own food they can save a lot of money that way. Definitely will be able to take this outside of school," said Leyva.

The class that planted the trees Monday are from Green Bay East High School's Landscape Managment Class. This is the second part of the class where they focus on planting plants.

Leyva says he hopes to plant fruit trees at home.