New artwork unveiled in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new piece of public art was unveiled on the Neville Plaza in downtown Green Bay.

The Green Bay Public Arts Commission selected Minnesota artist Greg Mueller to create the piece. Mueller said the sculpture was inspired by Green Bay and the riverfront, featuring a theme of vessels and paper boats.

The color of the art was inspired by the French calling the river the emerald waters, while the corrugated Corten steel represents Green Bay’s packing industry.

Mueller wanted to make a sculpture people could interact with rather than just an object to walk by.

"Sculptural spaces and like you were saying, placemaking spaces are where people can kind of get together impromptu to create dialogue and conversation and play and I think sculpture is that kind of invitation for people to kind of gather and interact with one another," Mueller said.

"The public arts job is doing its work, you know. That's what I want, you know. It's the interaction that people can feel like they can play with it rather than a stationary object. Maybe an object that serves a social need or a playful need is kind of the direction of my work," Mueller said.

Mayor Genrich, Brian Johnson with On Broadway, Public Arts Commission board members and many others attended the unveiling.

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