New Green Bay restaurant takes away food allergy fears

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Food allergies are growing at an alarming rate, and intolerance is even more so.

Green Bay restaurant The Farmacy’s grand opening was Monday. Their menu is completely clean.

Owner and Chef Lauren Posa have spent two years making and perfecting a menu that is not only tasty, but free of just about any allergen you can think of. Gone are the days of searching the internet for even ingredients in something at a restaurant to make sure your body can handle it. Gone are the days of sheepishly asking your waitress as you as them for the allergen list. Why? Because the Farmacy has catered to all of it.

“People have said even with our food allergies, they are like I don't have to ask about the ingredients, aside from knowing if there is dairy or specifically allergies because they know that it's clean ingredients and they trust us because I've done all the work," Posa said. "I spent two years making this menu, and I did all the work so you don’t have to.”

Having her own difficulty finding food that her body could handle growing up, Posa knew there was a need but wasn’t sure if it was her calling. However, having a background in culinary arts while going through medical problems that restricted her diet, Posa became creative with making clean food taste good.

Now she brings her passion and her plates to Green Bay.

The Farmacy is open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays serving breakfast, lunch and coffee. For online ordering, please visit their website.