New Green Bay center uses art to help heal veterans, responders

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Art Is Medicine Education Center celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Green Bay, offering a new space to help heal veterans, first responders, and their families through the expressive arts.

AIM is a nonprofit organization that provides sound healing sessions, art classes, and community events featuring music and painting. The center is completely run by volunteers, and all services are free for veterans and first responders.

Co-founder and Vice President Nathaniel Smith shared his personal connection to the organization's mission.

"What I want from AIM is to give a place for people to be themselves, to get out of their houses, and just to live. If it wasn't for the art part, I probably would have been gone a long time ago, so I know art can save lives because it saved mine," Smith said.

Mayor Genrich and On Broadway President Brian Johnson attended the grand opening. While the center focuses on veterans and first responders, everyone is welcome to participate. The organization asks the general public for donations to support classes and sessions.

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