New GBAPS superintendent attends first school board meeting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new face was in the building during Monday night's Green Bay Area Public School District's Board of Education meeting.

"It gives me enormous pleasure tonight to introduce for the first time at our board table Dr. Claude Tiller, our new superintendent," GBAPS Board President Laura McCoy said.

Claude Tiller, Jr., was met with applause in the board room as McCoy welcomed him.

"It's my pleasure today to welcome you and look forward to working with you," McCoy said.

After Tiller's brief introduction, the table moved on with School Board matters for a special meeting and work session.

Tiller officially started at the beginning of the month.

Parents and community members are already sharing their thoughts about the new superintendent.

"I'm just really excited for a fresh perspective, a different point of view, somebody that can come in and look at the challenges that the district is facing, [with the budget] or otherwise," Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners parent Lisa Knuth said.

"It's nice to see people of color, like us, in a position like that," community member Yolo Diaz said. "His background is really important. He comes from a huge school district."

Before coming to Green Bay, Tiller had an administrative role at Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Tiller has said Detroit Public Schools has 56,000 students.

According to GBAPS data, Green Bay schools serve more than 19,000 students.

Tiller takes over for interim superintendent Vicki Bayer. Bayer is currently serving as deputy superintendent.

NBC 26 is scheduled to have a one-on-one interview with Tiller next week.